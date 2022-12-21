 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Winston-Salem Journal is partnering with O2 Fitness who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Two 16-year-olds arrested in death of 17-year-old found on E. 29th Street in September.

  • 0

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old boy whose body was found in September in a grassy area by East 29th Street.

One of the 16-year-old boys was arrested on Dec. 14 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. Winston-Salem police arrested a second 16-year-old boy on Dec. 15 on the same charge. 

Police said that detectives are seeking juvenile petitions for an additional charge of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon on both boys and are seeking a charge of murder on the second boy, according to a news release. 

The body of Terrence Julius Mason was found by residents around 11:05 p.m. Sept. 13, Winston-Salem police said. Mason was a student at Main Street Academy, Brent Campbell, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, has said. 

People are also reading…

Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department continued to investigate Mason's death and determined that robbery was the motive. Winston-Salem police have not released Mason's cause of death. 

Police said that because of the two 16-year-old's boys' ages, no other information, including names, will be released. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. nurses go on strike, demand better pay to cope with inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert