Two charged after Kernersville shooting
Kernersville police have filed charges against one of the two men who were involved in an argument last Sunday in the 400 block of East Bodenhamer Street that turned into a shooting, and are looking for the other.

Simir Miller, 19, of Walkertown was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a stolen firearm, all felonies, and misdemeanor child abuse. Miller was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $60,000.

Kernersville police said they are still searching for the other man, who has charges pending. The suspect was identified as Nehemiah Chandler, 18, of Winston-Salem.

Kernersville police said Chandler would be charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, a felony, and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Only one of the two men was shot, and he received non-life-threatening injuries. Kernersville police did not say which of the two was injured.

