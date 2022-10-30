 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two charged in assault of local man

One suspect assaulted Darryl Lawrence Murray last month by striking him with an SUV, police said, while another struck Murray on the head with a hammer.

Both suspects were charged on Friday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and were being held in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $60,000 each, according to warrants on file at the Forsyth County Magistrate's Office.

Kenya Derin Evans, 35, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony hit and run, police said, when she allegedly struck Murray with a Chevrolet Tahoe on Sept. 28 and left the scene, according to the arrest warrant.

Evans was also charged with communicating threats and stalking in relation to a previous incident on Sept. 12, when she allegedly sent someone a threatening text message.

Casey Lashaun Boykins, 45, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury for allegedly striking Murray on the head several times with a hammer on Sept. 28. Boykins was also charged with misdemeanor stalking of Murray.

Police said that while Murray received serious injuries in the assault, they were not life-threatening.

Both suspects face a court appearance on Monday, warrants show.

