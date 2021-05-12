Two charged in overdose death of woman found behind Walmart on U.S. 64. in Lexington

Lexington police arrested two suspects in connection with a woman's overdose death in December 2020, authorities said Wednesday.

Jonathan Alexander Gordon, 30, and Heather Michelle Everhart, 54, are each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Eva Marie Beckom, Lexington police said.

Police didn't provide an address for Gordon. An arrest warrant describes Everhart as homeless, but it lists Lexington address for her.

Everhart also is charged with felony death by distribution; possession with intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine; two counts of trafficking in heroin and a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle to store or sell a controlled substance, police said.

Gordon and Everhart were being held Wednesday in the Davidson County Jail with their bonds each set at $250,000, according to police and court records. Gordon and Everhart are scheduled to appear in court on June 29.

Officers went to a wooded area behind the Walmart Neighborhood Market on U.S. 64 on Dec. 27 after they received a report about an unconscious person and possible overdose victim, police said.