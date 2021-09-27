Two charged with murder in death of Winston-Salem woman

A man and a woman were charged with murder on Monday in the death of a 45-year-old woman who lived on Tipperary Lane off Country Club Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said they responded to the 200 block of Tipperary Lane about 9:25 a.m. to check on Michele Ruth Lowder after she failed to show up for work on Monday. On arrival, police entered the home and found Lowder dead inside.

Authorities did not say how Lowder died, but called her death the 26th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem.

Police also found out that someone had stolen Lowder’s vehicle from her home. Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s SWAT team were able to find the vehicle — with a man inside who tried to run away on foot from police after he was found.

After a brief chase, officers arrested Tyree Lashauna Mosby, an 18-year-old man who police said recently fled from Pennsylvania where he is wanted for attempted murder.

The police investigation led to a hotel where officers identified a 19-year-old woman named Alexis Olacia Knox as an acquaintance of Mosby’s. Police said Knox cooperated with their investigation.