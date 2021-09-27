 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two charged with murder in death of Winston-Salem woman
0 Comments
breaking

Two charged with murder in death of Winston-Salem woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man and a woman were charged with murder on Monday in the death of a 45-year-old woman who lived on Tipperary Lane off Country Club Road, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said they responded to the 200 block of Tipperary Lane about 9:25 a.m. to check on Michele Ruth Lowder after she failed to show up for work on Monday. On arrival, police entered the home and found Lowder dead inside.

Authorities did not say how Lowder died, but called her death the 26th homicide of the year in Winston-Salem.

Police also found out that someone had stolen Lowder’s vehicle from her home. Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s SWAT team were able to find the vehicle — with a man inside who tried to run away on foot from police after he was found.

After a brief chase, officers arrested Tyree Lashauna Mosby, an 18-year-old man who police said recently fled from Pennsylvania where he is wanted for attempted murder.

The police investigation led to a hotel where officers identified a 19-year-old woman named Alexis Olacia Knox as an acquaintance of Mosby’s. Police said Knox cooperated with their investigation.

Authorities said the evidence collected in their investigation has identified both Mosby and Knox as suspects in Lowder’s death.

Police consulted with Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and brought charges of murder, kidnapping and burglary against both Mosby and Knox. Neither Mosby nor Knox has a permanent address, police said.

Meanwhile, police said Lowder’s next-of-kin had been notified of her death.

Officers said that the investigation is ongoing and released no other details about the crime. Police said anyone with information in the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate at Forsyth jail killed himself, officials say
Crime

Inmate at Forsyth jail killed himself, officials say

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that an inmate killed himself on Monday and that it is investigating. James Michael Anderson, who was in the jail on several charges, was found unresponsive in his cell on Monday. The sheriff's office did not provide details on how Anderson is alleged to have killed himself. 

A sixth lawsuit against Children's Home alleges house parents sexually abused boy at age 7.
Crime

A sixth lawsuit against Children's Home alleges house parents sexually abused boy at age 7.

A Florida man alleges in a new lawsuit that house parents sexually abused him repeatedly, starting in 1969 when he was 7-years-old. The lawsuit is the sixth one that accuses officials at the Children's Home and the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church of ignoring and failing to prevent sexual abuse of children who lived on the Winston-Salem campus in the late 1960s and early 1970s. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News