Two detention officers, inmate injured in an incident at the Forsyth County Jail

Two detention officers and an inmate were injured Friday during a confrontation at the Forsyth County Jail, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened shortly after noon and involved Matthew Logan West, 24, who Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said Tuesday in two Facebook posts, assaulted two detention officers.

A female officer was doing a routine check of West’s cell on suspicion that he had a weapon, according to FOX8/WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.

Kimbrough told the television station that during the search, West attacked the female officer and then assaulted another officer who came to help her.

No weapon was used in the assault and it lasted about a minute before other officers responded and subdued West, the television station reported.

The female officer suffered a concussion and a fractured orbital bone and had to get stitches, FOX8 reported The male officer suffered bleeding on his brain, a dislocated shoulder, a torn calf muscle and a concussion.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital, the sheriff said.

Kimbrough's post came after Amy Litaker, West's mother, wrote on her Facebook page Monday that her son was "brutally beaten at the jail by (a detention officer) so severely, he had to be taken to the hospital."

West suffered a fractured eye socket and was placed in a neck brace on where he "was beaten, kicked and stomped in the face and then people wonder why there are so many deaths at the facility," Litaker wrote.

"If anyone else has encountered this themselves or a family member, please contact me because I'm filing a lawsuit, and more people to come forward, the better chance something can get done," Litaker wrote.

In his Facebook posts, Kimbrough disputed Litaker’s account of the incident and identified Litaker by name.

Kimbrough wrote that West's alleged role in the incident was "one of the most heinous crimes that a human being can commit."

"What you have shared is egregiously false," Kimbrough wrote in response to Litaker's post on her Facebook page.

"Your son, who had already threatened bodily harm, brutally beat a 61-year-old woman, damaging her for life," Kimbrough wrote about the injured female officer.

Kimbrough didn't identify the female officer or the other officer injured in the confrontation with West.

"Your son was never stomped on the face," Kimbrough wrote. "He (West) was subdued for a viscous (sic) attack on multiple officers, which he callously announced before he did it."

Kimbrough offered to show Litaker the video of (West) "violently attacking our team member, if Litaker wants "to see what truly happened."

"If you have concerns about your son or what happened, contact me directly," Kimbrough wrote.

Neither Kimbrough nor Litaker could immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

West was assessed by the jail's medical staff and then taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

If investigators find probable cause in connection with the incident, then charges will be filed against West, Howell said.

West was arrested on Jan. 10 was charged with murder in the shooting death of Victor Floyd Hardy, Winston-Salem's first homicide this year. Hardy

was found about 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound in 2400 block of North Patterson Avenue, police said at the time. He died at the scene.

West was in the Forsyth County Jail on an unrelated charge when he was charged in Hardy's death.

Another man also in custody at the jail on an unrelated charge, Joshua Michael Atkins, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with Hardy’s death.

West also is charged with two counts of probation violation, felony breaking and entering, possession of a weapon in prison, an interstate compact violation and interference with electronic monitoring devices, the sheriff’s office said.

West has been in the jail with no bond allowed on the murder charge and the probation violations, the sheriff's office said. His bond for the other charges was set at $155,000.