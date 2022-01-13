 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two elderly men assaulted at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Stratford Road
Police are looking for a man who kicked and punched two elderly men in succession Tuesday night as they approached their vehicles in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market off Stratford Road, and stole a car from one of the men.

Officers said that when the first of the two men came out of the grocery store in the HanesTowne Village shopping center off S. Stratford Road shortly after 11 p.m., the suspect helped him load a motorized wheelchair into the victim's vehicle. 

The suspect then assaulted the elderly man and tried to steal his vehicle, police said. Reports showed the suspect dragged the victim out of his vehicle and began striking him about the head and face. Once the victim was on the ground, police said, the suspect kicked the man in the head. 

Police said the suspect did not succeed however in stealing the first victim's vehicle.

Police said the suspect then moved to his second victim, who was another elderly man coming out of the store and approaching his car, a silver 2000 model Toyota Echo. Police said the suspect pulled this man from his car, punched him and kicked him in the head.

This time, police said, the suspect succeeding in stealing the man's car.

Authorities said they don't know which way the thief drove when he left the area, but noted that the stolen car may have damage on the rear of the driver's side and has no hubcaps. The license tag of the stolen car is ECP-7369.

Police said the two victims were bruised after their attack but were otherwise OK.

The suspect has not been identified, but police have obtained a surveillance camera photo of the suspect.

Police said anyone with information on the crime should call police at 336-773-7700, CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800, or text the tip to 336-276-1717.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

Attorney: Judge made error in sentencing Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Crime

Attorney: Judge made error in sentencing Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The attorney for a Pilot Mountain woman who took her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is challenging her sentence. The attorney said Virginia Marie Spencer should not have been sentenced to both three months in prison and three years of probation. She should have gotten either probation or a prison sentence or probation with home confinement, the attorney argues in court papers.  

A new trial is ordered for Rural Hall man convicted of shooting four times at Kernersville police officer.
Crime

A new trial is ordered for Rural Hall man convicted of shooting four times at Kernersville police officer.

The N.C. Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a Rural Hall man convicted of shooting at a Kernersville police officer four times during a traffic stop. The court said that a Forsyth County prosecutor failed to provide a non-racial reason for one of four jurors. The man's attorney had alleged that the prosecutor had dismissed the four jurors because they were Black. 

