Two elderly men assaulted at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Stratford Road

Police are looking for a man who kicked and punched two elderly men in succession Tuesday night as they approached their vehicles in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market off Stratford Road, and stole a car from one of the men.
Officers said that when the first of the two men came out of the grocery store in the HanesTowne Village shopping center off S. Stratford Road shortly after 11 p.m., the suspect helped him load a motorized wheelchair into the victim's vehicle.
The suspect then assaulted the elderly man and tried to steal his vehicle, police said. Reports showed the suspect dragged the victim out of his vehicle and began striking him about the head and face. Once the victim was on the ground, police said, the suspect kicked the man in the head.
Police said the suspect did not succeed however in stealing the first victim's vehicle.
Police said the suspect then moved to his second victim, who was another elderly man coming out of the store and approaching his car, a silver 2000 model Toyota Echo. Police said the suspect pulled this man from his car, punched him and kicked him in the head.
This time, police said, the suspect succeeding in stealing the man's car.
Authorities said they don't know which way the thief drove when he left the area, but noted that the stolen car may have damage on the rear of the driver's side and has no hubcaps. The license tag of the stolen car is ECP-7369.
Police said the two victims were bruised after their attack but were otherwise OK.
The suspect has not been identified, but police have obtained a surveillance camera photo of the suspect.
Police said anyone with information on the crime should call police at 336-773-7700, CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800, or text the tip to 336-276-1717.
