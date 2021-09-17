Two former Appalachian State students sentenced for role in illegal drug ring that brought in more than $1.5 million in sales.

Two former Appalachian State University student were sentenced to federal prison after being convicted for their role in an illegal drug ring that brought in more than $1.5 million in sales across three different universities.

Kyle Parris Beckner, of Boone, and Devin James McDonald, of Kill Devil Hills, entered guilty pleas in February for their roles in the drug ring. Both were students at Appalachian State.

Beckner pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute LSD, and McDonald pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

U.S. District Judge William Osteen sentenced Beckner to 18 months in federal prison, Lynne Klauer, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of North Carolina, said Friday. The sentencing took place Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Greensboro. After his release, Beckner will be on supervised release for 18 months.

Chad Axford, Beckner's attorney, could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Osteen sentenced McDonald on Sept. 1 to two years in federal prison. He will be on supervised release for three years.