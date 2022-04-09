Two Forsyth County legislators support law that allows law enforcement agencies to withhold names of officers who are involved in use of force incidents

Two local legislators are defending legislation that allows law enforcement agencies to withhold the names of its officers and deputies who kill or severely injure someone on the job.

The Triad Abolition Project criticized the law, saying it further erodes public confidence about the actions of law enforcement officers.

Last summer, the N.C. General Assembly approved legislation designed to get rid of undisciplined officers at law enforcement agencies throughout North Carolina while emphasizing mental health assistance for other officers.

The legislation created both public and confidential databases that monitor officers' histories and required officers to report excessive force by colleagues.

Under the legislation, local agencies are required to create an internal data collection when officers fire their weapons or are subject to citizen complaints.

Legislators took action and Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill amid the national focus on racial inequity and police shootings of Black people.

Those incidents include the May 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the fatal shooting in April 2021 of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies.

However, a provision added with the state's 628-page budget last November further reinforced the concealment of the officers’ identities and any discipline imposed on them.

State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, voted for both measures.

The law does not prohibit the public from finding out any information regarding critical incidents, Krawiec said.

"It only applies to select databases used by law enforcement agencies," Krawiec said. "Individual agencies would still have the ability to share information that is of public interest and North Carolinians can still petition the court to release body camera footage.

"If any law enforcement officer is involved in a critical incident, it's vitally important that a thorough investigation takes place, without the officer first being tried in the court of public opinion," Krawiec said.

State Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin, who represents a part of Forsyth County, had an excused absence on Nov. 18, 2021, when the N.C. House voted to support the state budget.

Zachary said he would have supported the provision regarding the officers because it is consistent with other state personnel laws. Those laws protect the confidentiality of public employees and teachers, he said.

"If the allegations are actionable, they can be sued or charged criminally," Zachary said. "Then that is open to public disclosure."

State Sen. Paul Lowe Jr., D-Forsyth, said he didn’t know that the provision protecting the confidentiality of officers was part of the state budget legislation.

Lowe said he and other senators had only a few minutes to read that legislation before they voted on it.

If Lowe had known that the provision existed, he would have voted to remove it, he said.

"I don’t know if most people (state senators) knew it was in there," Lowe said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will follow the law and not release the names of its deputies involved in use-of-force incidents, Capt. Gary East has said.

Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman also said that his agency will adhere to the law.

Sheriffs in Yadkin, Davidson and Surry counties couldn't be reached for comment.

Capt. Danny Bottoms, a spokesman for the Stokes County Sheriff's Office, said he hadn't spoken with Stokes Sheriff Joey Lemons about the law.

State Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth, also had an excused absence when the N.C. House voted on the state budget legislation.

Terry said the provision protecting the officers' privacy “can be manipulated to create ill will irrespective of one's views on how to regulate ‘law and order’ to maintain civility.”

Terry said she would have voted for the legislation because the state budget supports public safety, but she also supports the need for transparency regarding the actions of law enforcement officers.

The Triad Abolition Project opposes the law protecting the identities of officers.

"Law enforcement (officers) regularly harass, injure, maim and kill members of our communities whom they deem expendable and less than human," the organization said in a statement. "The impunity with which they carry out this violence should not be further reinforced by protecting them with confidentiality in these incidents.

"There is no chance for accountability without transparency and truth," the organization said. "This law makes transparency and truth impossible and further strengthens the criminal legal system’s freedom to brutalize the most oppressed among us."

