Two Forsyth County women sentenced in unrelated church embezzlements

Two Forsyth County women pleaded guilty Friday in unrelated embezzlement cases involving two local churches, authorities said.

Leah Whitehart Dunbar, a former records secretary and business manager at Gospel Light Baptist Church, pleaded guilty to two counts of obtaining property false pretense, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office said.

Under a plea arrangement, Judge Lawrence Fine of Forsyth District Court placed Dunbar on supervised probation for one year, and ordered her to complete 20 hours of community service, the district attorney's office.

Dunbar has paid $120,000 in restitution to Gospel Light, and she agreed to turn over her retirement account with the church as a part of her restitution, the district attorney's office said.

The church is located 890 Walkertown Guthrie Road in northeastern Forsyth County.

On Dec. 10, 2020, Gospel Light officials contacted the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office regarding potential embezzlement, the district attorney's office said.

An audit of the church school's American Express credit-card accounts showed that Dunbar had used the credit cards for personal charges from Nov. 3, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2020, the district attorney's office said.

Detective Karen Lang interviewed Dunbar who made statements regarding the use of the cards, the district attorney's office said. Lang also learned that the many of Dunbar's personal expenses were paid with the church's credit cards.

In the other, unrelated case, Marilyn Veronica Bertelsen, a former finance director at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, pleaded guilty to three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, the district attorney's office said in the news release.

Under a plea arrangement, Fine placed Bertelsen on unsupervised probation for one year and ordered her to complete 24 hours of community service, the district attorney's office said.

Bertelsen, 61, was charged June 10 on accusations of fraudulently obtaining $27,930 from St. Leo while she worked there between 2018 and 2020, Winston-Salem police said.

The church is located at 335 Springdale Ave. in Winston-Salem.

Bertelsen is accused of obtaining the money as a reimbursement for tuition — and, on one count, materials — for classes at Johnson & Wales University that she never took, police said.

She took money on three occasions: the first on Feb. 15, 2018, when she obtained $4,568, then from Aug. 20 to Dec. 13, 2019, when she obtained $19,800.27, and the third time on March 17, 2020 when she obtained $3,561.76, according to warrants.

Bertelsen resigned in November 2020, according to a spokeswoman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charlotte.

Detective Mark Barker of the Winston-Salem Police Department testified Friday at Bertelsen's court hearing that bank records show no payments by Bertelsen to Johnson & Wales University, the district attorney's office said.

Bertelsen has repaid the money that she is accused of taking, the district attorney's office said.

