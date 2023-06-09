Two men who were killed last Friday in Stokes County have been identified, authorities said.

The victims are Jerrell Clayburn Coleman Jr., 60, and Richard Oneal Joyce, 66, both of Merridon Drive, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Stokes County sheriff's deputies were dispatched 9:48 p.m. June 2 to a home on Merridon Drive about 14½ miles west of Danbury, the sheriff's office said. When deputies arrived, they discovered Coleman and Joyce with multiple injuries.

The sheriff office’s didn’t say whether Coleman and Joyce were related.

Investigators linked Visnu N. Fernandez, 38, of Merridon Drive to the men's deaths, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested Fernandez who is charged with two counts of murder, the sheriff's office said.

Fernandez is being held in the Stokes County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff office didn't provide details of how Coleman and Joyce died.