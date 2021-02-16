Two homicides and one death of unknown cause leave questions for police, families in Winston-Salem

Two men were found shot to death in parking lots in Winston-Salem in the past week, and police are investigating the circumstances behind the death of a third man at his home.
The three deaths are unrelated, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said Tuesday. Dorn declined to comment further about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
The most recent homicide happened Sunday. Police officers found Te'ore Eugene Terry, 35, of Cherry Street about 8 a.m. with a gunshot wound in a parking lot at 615 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem police said. Terry was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical technicians.
No arrests have been made in Terry's death, police said.
Velma Terry, Te'ore's mother, said that her son's death was senseless.
"They tore (our) family apart," Velma Terry said. "They took a piece of our puzzle away."
Terry is feeling the pain of losing a son, she said.
"I'm tired. I'm drained," Terry said. "I am numb."
Te'ore Terry was an amazing man, his mother said.
"Everybody loved him," Velma Terry said.
Te'ore Terry worked for more than 10 years for CVS Pharmacy in Winston-Salem, his mother said. Terry initially worked at the CVS Pharmacy on Hanes Mall Boulevard and later at its location on West Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
"He was a very dedicated soldier," Velma Terry said of her son's worth ethic.
The Downtown Residents Association of Winston-Salem issued a statement Sunday on its Facebook's page about Te'ore Terry.
"If you ever went into the CVS, you'd know exactly the warm character (that) Te'ore was," the association said. "He made you feel safe, like he had it all under control and saw you for exactly who you were.
"Please keep him in your thoughts this week as I'm sure he has family that is grieving …," the association said.
In the second homicide, Dennis Louis McClam Jr., 21, of Pembrooke Road was found shortly before 10:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the parking lot near 1204 E. 12th St. with an deadly gunshot wound, police said.
Five days later on Monday, Bobby Devontea Mankins II, 28, of Hutchins Street was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with McClam's death. Mankins was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
A young man who answered the door at McClam's home Tuesday declined to speak to a Journal reporter about McClam.
The third case involves Javier Garcia Morales, 20, who was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday at his home on Hedgecock Avenue in the city's western section, police said. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding Morales' death, police said.
Patricia Cavellero, Morales' aunt, said that her nephew was a good man and a great son.
Morales, a native of Winston-Salem, had no sense of smell for the past two weeks, but he displayed no other symptoms of COVID-19, Cavellero said.
"We just want to know what happened," Cavellero said. "Anything could have happened."
Morales was employed as a construction worker and a mechanic, Cavellero said. Her nephew planned to enroll in the mechanic's program at Forsyth Technical Community College.
"He was a great person, and he worked very, very hard," Cavellero said.
Morales wasn't involved with illegal drugs, his aunt said, and she doesn't believe he died of a drug overdose.
Autopsies have been performed on the bodies of Terry and McClam and will be performed on Morales' body, said Dr. Jerri McLemore, the medical director of the autopsy service at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
McLemore declined to discuss the causes of death for Terry and McClam.
