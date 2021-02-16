Two homicides and one death of unknown cause leave questions for police, families in Winston-Salem

"He was a very dedicated soldier," Velma Terry said of her son's worth ethic.

The Downtown Residents Association of Winston-Salem issued a statement Sunday on its Facebook's page about Te'ore Terry.

"If you ever went into the CVS, you'd know exactly the warm character (that) Te'ore was," the association said. "He made you feel safe, like he had it all under control and saw you for exactly who you were.

"Please keep him in your thoughts this week as I'm sure he has family that is grieving …," the association said.

In the second homicide, Dennis Louis McClam Jr., 21, of Pembrooke Road was found shortly before 10:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the parking lot near 1204 E. 12th St. with an deadly gunshot wound, police said.

Five days later on Monday, Bobby Devontea Mankins II, 28, of Hutchins Street was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with McClam's death. Mankins was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

A young man who answered the door at McClam's home Tuesday declined to speak to a Journal reporter about McClam.