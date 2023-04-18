A man and a woman received non-life threatening injuries Monday night in a shooting at the La Deara Crest housing complex in northeastern Winston-Salem, police said.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Toddler Place Drive about 7 p.m., and on arrival found a woman had been shot in the left thigh, while a man was shot in the area of the right buttock.

The injured were Brianna Artazia Washington, 20, and James Edward Cuthrell Jr., 22. Both received treatment at a local hospital for their injuries.

A black Nissan that was being operated by a suspect was located by police, but no charges were filed Monday night.

The investigation is continuing. Police said anyone with information can call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.