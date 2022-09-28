Two injured in Winston-Salem shooting

Winston-Salem police shut down a portion of Third Street for three hours on Wednesday while they investigated a shooting between people who were standing on a parking lot and others in a vehicle.

Police responded to the 900 block of East Third Street around 1:45 p.m. on a report of multiple gunshots, but when they arrived, there were no victims or suspects there.

About 45 minutes later, Daquan Aiken and Kiarra Jones arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries from the shooting, police said. Police said Jones was treated for a grazing wound to the hand, while Aiken was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg. The injuries were not considered life-threatening and Aiken was said to be in stable condition.

Police said their investigation showed that people in a vehicle fired at the people in the parking lot, and that some of those people returned fire. Four vehicles in the parking lot received gunfire damage.

Police said anyone with helpful information can call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.