Two juveniles face charges in church break-in Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Two juveniles are expected to be charged with breaking and entering after police say they found them inside REVO Church late Monday night.

At 10:23 p.m., police received a call about a reported break in at the church in the 3800 block of Wayne Avenue. Multiple officers and a K-9 officer responded and saw two suspects wearing ski masks inside the building. After a brief time, the two juveniles exited and were taken into custody without incident, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

The juvenile offenders were later released to their parents/ guardians, police said in the news release. Juvenile petitions will be sought for breaking and entering, police said in the news release.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows residents to text tips, photos, and videos to police; Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.