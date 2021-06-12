Two killed, three injured in shootings in Winston-Salem. Police investigating whether the incidents are connected

Winston-Salem police are investigating whether two shooting deaths Friday might be connected, authorities said Saturday. Three other people were shot and wounded in one of the shootings.

The first incident happened about 5 p.m. when officers went to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Bruce Street in the Skyline Village Apartments, police said.

The officers found Tristen Leecole Gadberry, 22, of Wilma Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Gadberry was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

About five hours later, officers on patrol in the 800 block of East Devonshire street heard numerous shots in that area, police said. Responding to the sound of gunfire, officers found four victims near the intersection of East Devonshire and Burgundy streets.

One victim, who hasn't been positively identified, died at the scene, police said.

Two victims are men, and one victim is a 17-year-old juvenile, police said. These victims were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Detectives didn't immediately identify these victims for investigative reasons, police said.