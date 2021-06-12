Two killed, three injured in shootings in Winston-Salem. Police investigating whether the incidents are connected

Winston-Salem police are investigating whether two shooting deaths Friday might be connected, authorities said Saturday. Three other people were shot and wounded in one of the shootings.
The first incident happened about 5 p.m. when officers went to a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Bruce Street in the Skyline Village Apartments, police said.
The officers found Tristen Leecole Gadberry, 22, of Wilma Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Gadberry was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
About five hours later, officers on patrol in the 800 block of East Devonshire street heard numerous shots in that area, police said. Responding to the sound of gunfire, officers found four victims near the intersection of East Devonshire and Burgundy streets.
One victim, who hasn't been positively identified, died at the scene, police said.
Two victims are men, and one victim is a 17-year-old juvenile, police said. These victims were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Detectives didn't immediately identify these victims for investigative reasons, police said.
Investigators recovered two guns at the scene, police said. Evidence indicates that multiple shots were fired.
Detectives are working to determine if the shooting death in the 800 block of East Devonshire Street is connected to Gadberry's shooting on Bruce Street, police said. The shootings' locations are within a 1.5 mile radius.
Gadberry's death and the victim's death on East Devonshire Street are the city's 16th and 17th homicides so far this year compared to 13 homicides for the same period in 2020, police said.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in these cases.
Anyone with information about these shootings can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be made to the police department through its Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.
