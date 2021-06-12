Two killed, three injured in shootings in Winston-Salem. Twenty-year-old arrested in one homicide

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Second shooting

Police said earlier Saturday that they were investigating whether Gadberry’s death is related to a shooting death about five hours later Friday on East Devonshire Street. The shootings' locations are within a 1.5-mile radius.

Officers on patrol in the 800 block of East Devonshire Street heard numerous shots in that area, police said. Responding to the sound of gunfire, officers found four victims near the intersection of East Devonshire and Burgundy streets.

One victim, who hasn't been positively identified, died at the scene, police said.

Two victims are men and one victim is a 17-year-old juvenile, police said. These victims were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Detectives didn't immediately identify the victims for investigative reasons, police said.

Investigators recovered two guns at the scene, police said. Evidence indicates that multiple shots were fired.

Gadberry's death and the victim's death on East Devonshire Street are the city's 16th and 17th homicides so far this year compared to 13 homicides for the same period in 2020, police said.