Two killed, three injured in shootings in Winston-Salem. Twenty-year-old arrested in one homicide

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting death of another man Friday in the 1500 block of Bruce Street, authorities said.
Justin Lee Bankins, 20, of Dunleith Avenue, is charged with murder in the death of Tristen Leecole Gadberry, 22, of Wilma Avenue, Winston-Salem police said.
Gadberry's death was part of a violent Friday in Winston-Salem. Separate shootings left two people dead and three others injured.
In the Bruce Street shooting, officers went to a reported shooting about 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bruce Street in the Skyline Village Apartments. Police found Gadberry suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Gadberry was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
The police SWAT team and U.S. Marshals arrested Bankins without incident in Winston-Salem.
Krystal Washington-Richmond, 18, Bankins’ girlfriend, also was arrested on unrelated warrants, police said.
Bankins and Washington-Richmond were being held Saturday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed for Bankins, police said.
Bankins is charged with felony murder, an arrest warrant says.
Washington-Richmond is being held in the jail with her bond set at $20,000, a court record shows.
Second shooting
Police said earlier Saturday that they were investigating whether Gadberry’s death is related to a shooting death about five hours later Friday on East Devonshire Street. The shootings' locations are within a 1.5-mile radius.
Officers on patrol in the 800 block of East Devonshire Street heard numerous shots in that area, police said. Responding to the sound of gunfire, officers found four victims near the intersection of East Devonshire and Burgundy streets.
One victim, who hasn't been positively identified, died at the scene, police said.
Two victims are men and one victim is a 17-year-old juvenile, police said. These victims were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Detectives didn't immediately identify the victims for investigative reasons, police said.
Investigators recovered two guns at the scene, police said. Evidence indicates that multiple shots were fired.
Gadberry's death and the victim's death on East Devonshire Street are the city's 16th and 17th homicides so far this year compared to 13 homicides for the same period in 2020, police said.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's assistance in these cases.
Anyone with information about these shootings can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be made to the police department through its Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.
336-727-7299