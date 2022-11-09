Two Lexington parents are facing child-abuse charges after investigators discovered that their child had been assaulted earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.

Stephen Kyle Jones Jr., 26, and Chaela Dawn Byrd, 25, both of Goodluck Drive are charged with felony child abuse causing serious physical injury, according to arrest warrants. Jones also is charged with felony assault by strangulation, a warrant said.

Lexington police detectives received information about possible child abuse at a home on Goodluck Drive, police said. The Lexington Police Department's special victims unit investigated the reported and they accused Jones and Byrd of assaulting their child, police said.

After their arrests, Jones and Byrd were taken to the Davidson County Jail with their bonds set at $50,000 each, police said.

The Davidson County Department of Social Services took custody of all of the children in the home on Goodluck Drive, police said.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers 336-243-2400.