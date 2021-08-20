Two men accused of impersonating law enforcement officers and robbing home in Winston-Salem

Two men are facing charges after they were accused of posing as federal law enforcement officers and robbing a home in Winston-Salem in May, authorities said Friday.
Freddie Wayne Huff II, 41, of Lexington and Rahain Antoine Deriggs, 27, of Jacksonville are each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, seven counts of kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force said in a news release.
In February, task force detectives received information about a drug-trafficking organization distributing large quantities of cocaine in Forsyth County and surrounding areas, the task force said. The task force then worked with Homeland Security Investigations and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in a narcotics probe.
On May 28, police responded to a report of a burglary and armed robbery at Shady Hollow Lane in Winston-Salem, the task force said. Two men were suspected of posing as federal law enforcement officers who forced their entry into a home, restrained its seven occupants and then stole multiple items from the home, the task force said.
Police and task force investigators then learned about a home in Davidson County linked to the burglary and the armed robbery, the task force said. Investigators identified two suspects.
Investigators executed a search warrant at the Davidson County home, and they seized items stolen from the Shady Hollow Lane home, which included guns, money and jewelry, the task said.
Huff and Deriggs were then arrested, the task force said.
Huff and Deriggs were taken to the Forsyth County Jail with Huff's bond set at $700,000 and Deriggs' bond set at $850,000, the task force said.
The men are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.
"These arrests are a true testament to synergy, to the fact that we are both better and stronger when we work together," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr of Forsyth County said. "These times in which we live in, no city, no county is an island. Together we are better, stronger and safer."
The Forsyth County Drug Task Force consists of the Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies as well as the Kernersville and Winston-Salem police officers.
