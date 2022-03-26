Two men arrested in connection with Friday's shooting at Kermit's Hot Dog House that injured Walkertown Fire Chief and another man

Winston-Salem police have arrested two men in connection with Friday's shooting that injured a city firefighter and another man, authorities said Saturday.

Kristan Jevon Allan, 21, of Winston-Salem and Elijan Tyshawn Staton, 18, of High Point are charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, police said.

In addition, Allan and Staton are charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, police said. Allen also is charged with four drug offenses.

Allan and Staton were being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with Allan's bond set at $250,000, and Staton's bond set at $151,000, police said. Allan and Staton are scheduled to appear March 28 in Forsyth District Court.

The shooting happened at 2:26 p.m. in the parking lot of Kermit’s Hot Dog House at 2220 Thomasville Road.

Ross Michael Flynt, 29, the firefighter, was taking a meal break and Patrick Dawarde Carter, 41, a customer, were hit by the gunfire from a vehicle that pulled into the parking lot, police said.

Flynt and Carter were in stable condition Friday night at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.

Flynt and a group of his fellow firefighters were having a meal at the outdoor seating area of the restaurant when the shooting happened, police said. The firefighters were on duty at the time.

Carter was leaving the restaurant with food that he had bought.

A blue car entered the restaurant’s parking lot, and some of the vehicle’s occupants opened fire on the patrons of the business, police said.

Investigators determined that two guns were fired in the incident.

Following the shooting, the suspect vehicle and its occupants left the scene, police said. The firefighters who were present immediately administered aid to Flynt and Carter.

In addition to his responsibilities to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, Flynt serves in a part-time role as the chief of the Walkertown Fire Department, the Walkertown Fire Department said in a statement Saturday. Flynt has served as the chief since April 6, 2021.

"As is clearly demonstrated by his service, Chief Flynt has dedicated his life to serving both to the community of Winston-Salem and Walkertown," the Walkertown Fire Department said. "The Walkertown Fire Department would also like to convey our positive thoughts and prayers to all who were impacted by the incident, especially for the speedy recovery of Chief Flynt and the second individual (Carter) who was injured during this tragedy."

The Walkertown Fire Department asked the public to respect the privacy of the Flynt family as they focus on Flynt's medical care and recovery.

Anyone with more information about the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem police.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.