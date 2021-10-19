Two men arrested on gun and drug charges, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say they arrested two men Monday night on gun and drug charges after responding to a call about shots fired.

When officers arrived in the 2900 block of Glenn Avenue, they found two men, various illegal drugs and three firearms, one of which was listed as stolen, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Dejuan Austin, 31 is charged with: possession of firearm by felon; possession of stolen firearm; discharging firearm in city limits; carrying a concealed gun (felony); possession of weapon of mass destruction; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver (PWIMSD) meth; trafficking opium or heroin; PWISD marijuana and cocaine; possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He had no bond, the news release stated.

Raynard Wright, 23, is charged with carrying a concealed gun (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Wright was given $5,000 unsecured bond.

Police ask anyone with any information to call them at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.