Two men charged in connection with first Winston-Salem homicide of 2022

Two men have been charged in connection with the first homicide of 2022 in Winston-Salem.

One man was charged with murder and the other with attempted murder in the death of Victor Floyd Hardy, who died Jan. 10 in the 2400 block of N. Patterson Avenue.

Charged with murder is Matthew Logan West, who was in the Forsyth County Jail on an unrelated charge when he was charged for Hardy's death.

Another man in custody at the jail on an unrelated charge, Joshua Michael Atkins, was charged with attempted first degree murder.

No bond is being allowed for West and Atkins. Both men were charged Friday. Police said that no other suspects are being sought in Hardy's death.

On Jan. 10, around 3:30 a.m., police were called to the 2400 block of N. Patterson Avenue on a report that an unresponsive man was lying on the ground. On arrival, police found Hardy with a gunshot wound. Medical responders pronounced Hardy dead at the scene.

Winston-Salem police said they worked with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

