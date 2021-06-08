 Skip to main content
Two men charged with firing rifle into home in Welcome, critically injuring man.
Connor Tuttle

Conner Tuttle, 19, of King, is charged with the one count of attempted first-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

 Michael Hurd

A man was shot and wounded Friday when someone fired a rifle into a home in Welcome, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said, and was taken to a local hospital, where he is stable condition.

The victim's name was not released. 

Conner Tuttle, 19, and Johnny Sexton Jr., 32, both of King, have been arrested and each charged with the one count of attempted first-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, the sheriff's office said.

Sexton also is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the sheriff's office said.

Tuttle and Sexton were being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with Tuttle's bond set at $500,000 and Sexton's bond set at $600,000, the sheriff's office said. They are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on July 12.

Deputies were dispatched to the home in Welcome shortly before 2:30 p.m. June 4 after they received a report to two men trying to force an entry into the home, the sheriff's office said. One of the men then fired a rifle into the home.

The suspects left the scene in a Ford Econoline U-Haul box truck, the sheriff's office said. When deputies arrived, they found the victim.

Deputies later stopped the truck and detained the occupants. Detectives then linked Tuttle and Sexton to the shooting.

  

Johnny Sexton

Johnny Sexton Jr., 32, of King, has been arrested and charged with the one count of attempted first-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, the sheriff's office said.

 Michael Hurd

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

