Two men charged with shooting a 20-year-old to death in his backyard in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police have charged two men with murder in the death of a 20-year-old who was shot in his backyard in May.

Omar Avila Sanchez, 20, of Flatrock Street, Winston-Salem, and Bryan Santiago Zarate, 26, of Hauser Road, Lewisville, were arrested without incident and placed in the Forsyth County jail, police said in a news release early Saturday.

Both are accused in the May 22 death of Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche of Ansonia Street.

Police said that it appears that Hernandez-Mariche was in the yard behind his house around 1:37 p.m. when he was approached by at least two suspects, one of whom shot him before they fled the area.

Hernandez-Mariche was struck multiple times. Officers began lifesaving measures, including CPR, until EMS personnel arrived and pronounced Hernandez-Mariche dead, police said.

Police said the incident did not appear to be random and that Hernandez-Mariche was targeted by the suspects.