Two men facing multiple sex offenses involving girls

Two Forsyth County men who were arrested Thursday are each facing multiple sex offenses involving girls, court records show.

Cameron James Brown, 22, of Clemmons and Jesiah Blaine Wagner, 31, of Pfafftown are facing 20 counts each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest warrants.

Brown is accused of duplicating material containing visual representations of girls having sex with men on May 17, 2021, the warrants said.

Wagner is accused of duplicating material containing visual representations of girls having sex with men on Sept. 18, 2020, the warrants said.

Court records didn’t indicate whether the charges against Brown and Wagner are related.

Brown and Wagner were being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with each of their bonds set at $1 million, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. They are scheduled to appear Monday in Forsyth District Court.