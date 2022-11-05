 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two men facing multiple sex offenses involving girls

  • 0

Two Forsyth County men who were arrested Thursday are each facing multiple sex offenses involving girls, court records show.

Cameron James Brown, 22, of Clemmons and Jesiah Blaine Wagner, 31, of Pfafftown are facing 20 counts each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest warrants.

Brown is accused of duplicating material containing visual representations of girls having sex with men on May 17, 2021, the warrants said.

Wagner is accused of duplicating material containing visual representations of girls having sex with men on Sept. 18, 2020, the warrants said.

Court records didn’t indicate whether the charges against Brown and Wagner are related.

Brown and Wagner were being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with each of their bonds set at $1 million, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. They are scheduled to appear Monday in Forsyth District Court.

+1 
Jesiah Wagner

Wagner

 Forsyth County Sheriff
+1 
Cameron Brown

Brown

 Forsyth County Sheriff

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert