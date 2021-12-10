Two men hospitalized after separate shootings Thursday night in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Police responding to two separate shootings late Thursday night found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
At 10:41 p.m., officers were called to the 4300 block of Old Walkertown Road about a man in a vehicle who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Police determined that the man was shot outside his residence in the 1100 block of Conley Street, where they found evidence of a shooting. No suspects or additional victims were located inside the residence, according to the news release.
At 10:56 p.m., officers were called about gunshots in the 3000 block of North Patterson Avenue and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and torso in a field behind the houses on Patterson Avenue, police said in a news release. The 37-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about either incident to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.