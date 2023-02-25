Two men were injured Friday night after a fight led to gunfire, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 11:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Waughtown Street in southeastern Winston-Salem. When officers arrived they found Devonte Michael Hayes, 19, lying near a convenience store.

Investigators determined that Keewannie Lamont Blackburn, 49, and Hayes were fighting in a parking lot. During the fight, another man who accompanied Hayes struck Blackburn.

When the fight ended, investigators think Blackburn grabbed a gun and approached Hayes. Hayes fled as several shots were fired at him.

Hayes was struck in his upper arm as he ran across the street, police said. Officers found four shell casings in the parking lot.

Blackburn, who was found walking away from the scene, was detained by police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries to his head and face, stemming from the fight.

When released, Blackburn will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a felon among other things.