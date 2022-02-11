 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men killed Thursday night in Winston-Salem, marking city's fifth and sixth homicides of 2022, police say
Two men killed Thursday night in Winston-Salem, marking city's fifth and sixth homicides of 2022, police say

Police tape
WINSTON-SALEM — Police are investigating the city's fifth and sixth homicides of the year after two different shootings Thursday night.

At 9:43 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of East 14th Street and North Patterson Avenue. They found Laruin Frederick Crockett, 46, unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 300 block of East 14th Street, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers immediately summoned medical help for Crockett, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound; however, Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene, police said in the news release. Officers discovered evidence of multiple rounds of gunfire, which they believe came from at least one vehicle speeding through the area. 

Less than two hours later, officers were called to an area hospital just after 11:30 p.m. about an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers believe the man — identified as Darryl Wayne Smith — may have been in the 700 block of Jonestown Road prior to being shot. Smith, 56, died from his injuries at the hospital, police said in the news release.

Investigators learned that Smith was taken to the hospital by known associates. Police said no further details will be released at this time.

Crockett's death marks the fifth homicide and Smith's death marks the sixth homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2022, as compared to three homicides for the same period of time in 2021.

Investigators do not believe these two incidents are in any way associated with one other, police said in a news release.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

