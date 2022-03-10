Two men rob the Dollar General store in the 1700 block of Motor Road in Winston-Salem

Two men robbed the Dollar General store Thursday night in the 1700 block of Motor Road in northeastern Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 7:56 p.m. to the store at 1771 Motor Road on a reported armed robbery, police said.

Officers determined that two men entered the business, and one of the men displayed a handgun to the cashier, police said. The man then stole an undetermined amount of money from the cash register.

Both men then ran from the store, police said. Officers believe that the men left the scene in an unknown vehicle parked a short distance from the store.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem police.

