Two men shot and wounded during argument at home in Winston-Salem

Two Winston-Salem men were shot and wounded Thursday during an argument in the 3000 block of Greenway Avenue, authorities said.

Officers responded about 4:15 p.m. to a home on Greenway and found Ahmed Abul Malik, 44, of Patterson Avenue suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his torso, police said.

Malik was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

While officers were investigating the shooting of Malik, Tommy Joe Shore, 26, of Patterson Avenue arrived at the hospital in a passenger vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach, police said.

Shore was in critical, but stable, condition at the hospital, police said.

Investigators determined that an argument had occurred outside the home on Greenway Avenue that led to Malik and Shore being shot, police said. The shooting appeared to have been an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

