Two men shot at party on Perimeter Boulevard in Winston-Salem
Two men shot at party on Perimeter Boulevard in Winston-Salem

Police do not cross tape
Two men were injured in a shooting during an outdoor party on Sunday afternoon. 

Several fights broke out at the party, which was being held in a parking lot in the 300 block of Perimeter Point Boulevard, Winston-Salem police said.

About 6:15 p.m., police said, someone began firing shots. Abdulhamid Tarver, 21, of Jamestown was shot twice in the leg. Ta'Shaun Taylor, 20, of Winston-Salem was shot in the upper torso and neck. 

Tarver and Taylor, who police said don't know each other, were shot as they tried to run away from the gunman. 

The men were being treated late last night at the hospital for injuries that are serious, but not life-threatening, police said. 

