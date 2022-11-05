Two men were shot and wounded Friday in northeastern Winston-Salem, authorities said Saturday.

Winston-Salem police responded at 6:12 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 2600 block of Horizon Lane, police said. Before they arrived at that location, officers learned a gunshot victim had been placed in a blue Honda sedan that left the scene.

Officers then found evidence of a shooting that had occurred in the parking lot of 2630 Horizon Lane, police said.

A short time later, Adrian Lamaar Sides Jr., 34, and Antonio Christopher Moore, 29, arrived at local hospitals in separate vehicles, police said. Sides sustained a gunshot wound to his upper legs, and Moore sustained a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The victims' injuries are considered to be non-life threatening, police said.

Investigators determined that Sides, Moore and a suspect, known as "Charlie," and other men were hanging out and playing cards near vehicles in the parking lot of 2630 Horizon Lane, police said.

During the card game, an argument ensued and the suspect revealed a gun and shot Sides and Moore, police said. The suspect left the scene in a red Chevrolet Impala before officers arrived.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.