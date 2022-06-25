Two men were shot and wounded Friday night and early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The most recent incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday as Winston-Salem police responded to a report of discharging firearms in the 400 block of East Monmouth Street, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a large party and evidence that guns had been fired, police said.

David Sanchez Peace, 23, of Lexington arrived at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said. Peace's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators learned that Peace was at the party and struck by gunfire as he was attempting to leave the party, police said.

The party on East Monmouth Street was shut down because of gunfire in the parking lot, police said. Investigators haven't identified suspects in connection with this shooting.

Earlier at 9:56 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Burger King restaurant at 2100 Peters Creek Parkway to a reported shooting there, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Garrod Lamont Oakes, 30, of Butterfield Drive in Winston-Salem with a single gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Oakes was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are considered non-life threatening, police said.

Investigators determined that Oakes was at the restaurant when a disturbance occurred between Oakes and two women in the parking lot, police said. During the disturbance, one of the women produced a gun and shot Oakes in his leg, police said.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a Ford passenger vehicle, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's gun crime reduction unit is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about these shootings can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

