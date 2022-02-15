 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Mount Airy men charged in break-in, shooting
Two Mount Airy men charged in break-in, shooting

Two Mount Airy men are facing charges after a home break-in earlier this month in Pilot Mountain and a related shooting in Mount Airy in which another man was injured, authorities said Tuesday.

Surry County sheriff's deputies responded at 12:33 a.m. Feb. 4 to a report of shots being fired and a breaking and entering at home in the 100 block of Boris Lane in Pilot Mountain, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported.

While deputies were at that scene, another shooting was reported on North Franklin Road in Mount Airy, the sheriff's office said. When deputies arrived that scene in the 500 block of North Franklin Road, they found Jordon Mickey Hall with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Hall was taken by emergency medical technicians to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined that the incidents were related, the sheriff's office said.

Makel Javon Jamal Little.jpg

Makel Javon Jamal Little

Makel Javon Jamal Little, 24, of Gravely Street is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of robbery with a deadly weapon, the sheriff's office said.

Christopher Wayne Mabe.jpg

Christopher Wayne Mabe

Christopher Wayne Mabe, 22, of West Pine Street is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering into a building, the sheriff's office said.

Little and Mabe were taken to the Surry County Jail with Little's bond set at $900,000 and Mabe's bond set at $55,000, the sheriff's office said. Little and Mabe are scheduled to appear March 2 in Surry District Court.

