Two overdose deaths lead to murder charges for the same Mount Airy man

A Mount Airy man has been charged with murder — twice — in connection with overdose deaths last year, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

Chris Wayne Mosley, 50, of William Penn Street in Mount Airy, was charged most recently with second-degree murder in the death of Melissa "Shannon" Renee Dublin.

Deputies with the Surry County Sheriff's Office were called to 137 Greenhouse Trail in Lowgap on May 28, 2021. They found Dublin dead from an apparent drug overdose. Detectives then began a 13-month investigation to find where Dublin got the drug and who supplied it, according to a news release. 

The sheriff's office did not say what kind of drug was involved.

The investigation led to the arrest of Mosley.

Mosley also has been charged with second-degree murder in another case — the death of Jeremy Franklin Collins III. Deputies found Collins dead from a drug overdose on Oct. 31, 2021 in the 100 block of Bobs Way in Ararat. The sheriff's office said it spent nine months investigating into Collins' death. Mosley and a woman named Laken Nichole Mabe, 34, were both charged with second-degree murder. 

In Dublin's case, Mosley was given a $300,000 secured bond. He is being held in the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections on an unrelated matter, the sheriff's office said. 

Chris Wayne Mosley

Mosley

 Surry Co. Sheriff's Office

