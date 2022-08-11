Juvenile shot, wounded in Lexington. Two suspects facing charges.

Two people are facing charges after a juvenile was shot and wounded Thursday in Lexington, authorities said.

Lexington police responded shortly before 12:10 p.m. to a report of gunshots in the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard area, police said.

Officers also received a report of a juvenile was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the local hospital, police said.

Officers then found two suspected shooters, police said.

Zquarius Parker is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a stolen weapon, and Jyisaiah Cuthrell is charged with possessing a stolen weapon, police said.

Parker and Cuthrell were in police custody Thursday, police said. Police didn't provide information about their court dates.

Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.