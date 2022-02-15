Two people died and two others are taken to local hospitals after a suspected drug overdose in Davidson County

Two people died and two others were taken to local hospitals after a suspected drug overdose in northeastern Davidson County, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened Tuesday morning when a neighbor conducted a welfare check in a home on Tranquil Meadow Lane, said Capt. Mike Burns of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

The neighbor found two people who appeared to be dead inside the home, and two other people who were experiencing shallow breathing, Burns said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When the Davidson County emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene, they pronounced two people dead, Burns said.

The other two people were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Forsyth Medical Center for treatment, Burns said. The sheriff's office also executed a search warrant at the home.

One person was in critical condition, and the other person was in stable condition, Burns said. Burns declined to identify the survivors or release their gender or ages.

The sheriff's office was working Tuesday night to notify the victims' family members about what happened, Burns said.

"Right now, it's an ongoing investigation," Burns said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.