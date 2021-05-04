 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people injured in separate shootings in Winston-Salem
0 comments

Two people injured in separate shootings in Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were injured Tuesday night in separate shootings in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

A female victim was shot and wounded on Liberty Street and drove to the ABC store on North Patterson Avenue for help, Winston-Salem police told WGHP/FOX8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.

Earlier Tuesday night, a male victim was shot and wounded near the business, Hot Dog City, on North Patterson Avenue, the television station reported.

Both victims had non life-threatening injuries, police told the television station.

Police believe that the two shootings are unrelated, the television station reported.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News