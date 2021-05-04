Two people injured in separate shootings in Winston-Salem

Two people were injured Tuesday night in separate shootings in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
A female victim was shot and wounded on Liberty Street and drove to the ABC store on North Patterson Avenue for help, Winston-Salem police told WGHP/FOX8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.
Earlier Tuesday night, a male victim was shot and wounded near the business, Hot Dog City, on North Patterson Avenue, the television station reported.
Both victims had non life-threatening injuries, police told the television station.
Police believe that the two shootings are unrelated, the television station reported.
Anyone with information about the incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
