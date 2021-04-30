Two people shot in drive-by on North Liberty in Winston-Salem

A drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in Winston-Salem left two people injured, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted shortly after 1 p.m., Winston-Salem police said. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims in the 1400 block of North Liberty Street.

Breanna Nicole Twiggs, 26, of Royal Kings Court and Correll Devon Phifer, 28, of Jadin Court were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Blood was visible on the sidewalk and on North Liberty Street near East 14th Street.

Investigators say that Twiggs and Phifer were in a black vehicle that was stopped on North Liberty Street near its intersection with 14th Street.

Someone in a white Nissan SUV drove by and fired into the victims’ car, then left the scene, police said.

Officers are searching for a suspect and the SUV.

After the gunfire, a black Dodge Charger with bullet holes was parked nearby. Police used a patrol dog to investigate the scene.

Officers also spoke to possible witnesses in the area.

Friday’s incident was at least the city’s fourth shooting in the past six days.