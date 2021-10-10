Two people shot in separate incidents in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police are investigating two shootings that happened within four hours of each other early Sunday morning.
In the first incident, Michael Durant Roper, 46, of New York, told police he was sitting in front of a home in the 800 block North Cameron Avenue when someone began firing a gun toward the home. One of the bullets struck him. The suspect fled the area in black vehicle, according to police.
Roper's injury is not life threatening, police reported.
About four hours later, Natarcia Smith, 46, told police she was sleeping in her home in the 600 block of Beth Avenue when she was shot in the leg and torso. A dark-colored, four-door vehicle fled the area after the shooting, police reported. Beth Avenue is off Konnoak Drive.
Her injuries are not life threatening, police reported.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in these cases.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.
