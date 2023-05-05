Two men pleaded guilty on Friday to voluntary manslaughter and armed robbery in the 2018 shooting death of Kenneth Kelly in Kernersville, the office of Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said.

Sajae Woodley, 22, and Justin Noland, 24, pleaded guilty to the charges and received active prison sentences of six to 10 years in state prison.

A third man charged in the case, Jacob Michael Townsend, remains in custody pending trial.

Prosecutors say the three men went to Kelly's home in Kernersville on June 23, 2018, to buy illegal drugs from him, after Kelly had advertised the illegal drugs for sale on social media the prior summer.

Prosecutors said the drug deal escalated into a robbery, and that Kelly was shot in front of his fiancee and two teenage family members inside their home at Lake Park Apartments on Century Boulevard in Kernersville.

Kelly died of his injuries at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

The N.C. Highway Patrol arrested Woodley in Lincolnton on Aug. 1, 2018, while making a traffic stop. Noland was arrested Aug. 3, 2018 in Kernersville, while Townsend was arrested the same day in New York City.