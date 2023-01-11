Two Surry County people are facing charges in connection with the desecration of two Confederate gravesites in the Lowgap area, authorities said Wednesday.

Travis William Barker, 37, of Barker Hollow Lane in Lowgap and Tina Louise Lowe, 44, of Sunshine Lane in Lowgap are charged with disturbing a casket and grave marker, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.

Barker and Lowe were taken to the Surry County Jail with Barker's bond set at $10,000, and Lowe's bond set at $5,000, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office received a call at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 about someone desecrating two gravesites at 218 Hanner Way in the Lowgap area in northwestern Surry County, the agency said.

The caller indicated that two Confederate gravesites had been damaged in the incident.

A deputy arrived on the scene and investigated the incident, the sheriff's office said. The deputy found the desecrated gravesites and the tools used to damage the sites.

The cemetery is located a 1/4-mile into a wooded area.

Investigators linked Barker and Lowe to the December incident, the sheriff's office said.