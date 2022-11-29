Two teenagers injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Two juveniles, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were shot while walking on Alder Street late Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

Officers were called about 9:09 p.m. and found the teens at a house on Alexander Street, where the two had gone after being shot. The teens were taken to a local medical facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The preliminary investigation showed that they were shot by a man in a dark-colored vehicle in the 1200 block of Alder Street. Police said the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.