Two teens arrested after stealing car at gunpoint early Wednesday in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say they arrested two teenagers overnight after the boys stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a brief pursuit.

Officers responded at approximately 2 a.m. to a reported armed robbery in the 100 block of East Sprague Street and obtained the vehicle's description, Winston-Salem police said in a news release. Other officers observed the vehicle on Burgandy Street and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused and officers pursued the vehicle.

The driver pulled into the parking lot of Forest Park Elementary School, where he and his passenger got out and ran, police said in the news release. Officers apprehended the teens, ages 16 and 17, and recovered the gun; both were charged with armed robbery and felony flee to elude.

Because of their ages, their names were not included in the news release.