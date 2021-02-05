Two teens arrested in connection with woman's stabbing last month, Winston-Salem Police say

Winston-Salem police arrested two 17-year-olds Friday in connection with the stabbing of a woman last month, authorities said.
The teens have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said. The teens have been placed in secure custody.
Police didn't identify the teens because of their age.
Silvia Nancy Garcia-Santiago, 50, of Brannigan Village Circle was seriously injured Jan. 16 after she was stabbed multiple times, police said.
Garcia-Santiago, 50, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Garcia-Santiago is recovering from her injuries and has been released from the hospital, police said.
Officers went to the scene of the reported stabbing shortly after 3:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Brannigan Village Circle, police said. Officers then found Garcia-Santiago, a homeowner, with multiple stab wounds to her torso.
Investigators believe the attack on Garcia-Santiago wasn't an random act of violence, police said. No other suspects are being sought.
