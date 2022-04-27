Two teens arrested in fatal drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police detectives are investigating to determine the circumstances of Tuesday’s targeted drive-by shooting that left a man dead and injured a teenager walking down a street, authorities said Wednesday.

Miguel Angel Fuentes Nava, 27, of Leona Street was shot around 6:15 p.m. and taken from the 1000 block of Leona Street by a private vehicle to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said. Officers arrived at the scene about three minutes later.

Nava was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A second victim, a 14-year-old boy, was also shot and was taken by a private vehicle to Forsyth Medical Center, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police arrested two people for their alleged roles in the shooting after officers obtained a description of the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored Nissan Rogue.

Officers found a vehicle matching that description in the 800 block of Tara Court. When officers stopped the vehicle, the occupants ran away, but they were arrested, police said.

Investigators believe that Nava was targeted outside his home, and the injured teenager was an unintended target.

Luis Enrique Arellano Salinas, 19, of Ferndale Avenue is charged with murder in connection with Nava’s death and resisting a law enforcement officer, police said. Salinas was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

A 17-year-old boy, who is charged with murder in connection with Nava’s death, was taken to a juvenile detention center in North Carolina, police said.

Nava’s death is the city’s 15th homicide so far this year, compared to nine homicides during the same period in 2021, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

