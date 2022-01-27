Two teens hospitalized after gunshots fired into apartment Wednesday night, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Two teenagers were hospitalized Wednesday night after officers responded to a call about someone shooting into an apartment, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Police found the victims, both 19, with gunshot wounds just before 9:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of Glendare Drive. Both were in stable condition, according to the news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Further details were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.