Two teens hospitalized after gunshots fired into apartment Wednesday night, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM — Two teenagers were hospitalized Wednesday night after officers responded to a call about someone shooting into an apartment, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Police found the victims, both 19, with gunshot wounds just before 9:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of Glendare Drive. Both were in stable condition, according to the news release.

Further details were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously. 

