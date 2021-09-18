Two-truck crash leaves one vehicle in flames, shuts down Winston-Salem road, police say

Two drivers escaped serious injury Friday afternoon when a crash on Shorefair Drive left one car in flames and closed the road for approximately seven hours, according to investigators.

Police in Winston-Salem say Larry Throckmorton, 45, was driving a Volvo truck south in the 2900 block of Shorefair around 3:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 when he collided with a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 22-year-old Jordan Wall. Police said Wall’s truck was going west.

The collision forced Throckmorton’s truck off the right side of the road, where it collided with a utility pole and caught fire.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or, for a Spanish language line, 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook. You can use the Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police or go to www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100 for an online tip form.