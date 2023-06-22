Two Winston-Salem businesses were robbed Thursday morning in less than an hour, authorities said.

Police arrested three people in the first robbery, and officers later arrested a man in connection with the the second robbery.

Officers responded at 4:27 a.m. to a reported armed robbery at a Speedway convenience store in the 2000 block of South Hawthorne Road, police said.

Two armed robbers entered the business and demanded money and cigarettes, police said. The robbers then left the scene in a silver sedan with damage to its rear section.

A short time later, officers saw a car matching that description in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

Officers tried to stop the car, but it drove away.

A chase ensued, and officers were able to stop the car in 3200 block of Konnoak Drive, police said.

Officers arrested the driver and passenger, one of whom was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Charged in the robbery are Adam Lamont Campbell, 21, of Luther Street; Trinity Irie Ingram, 18, of Rush Avenue and Jedan Jerome Floyd, 19, of Toddler Place Drive.

Campbell, who police believe was the driver of the car, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest. Campbell, who was already out on bond in connection with an assault on a law enforcement officer from September, was given a $10,000 bond on the new charge.

Ingram, who police said was a passenger in the vehicle and suffered a minor injury, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. She is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Floyd was arrested at his home. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Floyd was out on bond on earlier drug possession and selling charges.

At 5:03 a.m. officers responded to another reported armed robbery at the Neighbors Gas Station in the 5900 block of University Parkway, police said.

Store personnel told officers that suspected entered the store and took items without paying for them, police said.

A clerk confronted the suspect the store about the stolen items, police said. The suspect showed a handgun and forced the clerk back inside the store.

The suspect then stole other items from the store and ran away, police said.

Officers later arrested Zackary Voshall New, 33, who has no permanent address, in the 100 block of East Hanes Mill Road, police said.

New is charged with the robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Investigators matched the suspect's description in the robbery at the Neighbors Gas Station to New, police said.

New was taken to the Forsyth County Jail, where he was released from custody on a $20,000 unsecured bond, police said.

New is scheduled to appear Friday in Forsyth District Court.