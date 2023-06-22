Two Winton-Salem businesses were robbed Thursday morning in less than an hour, authorities said.

Police arrested two people in the first robbery, and are searching for a suspect in the second robbery.

Officers responded at 4:27 a.m. to a reported armed robbery at a Speedway convenience store in the 2000 block of South Hawthorne Road, police said.

Two armed robbers entered the business and demanded money and cigarettes, police said. The robbers then left the scene in a silver sedan with damage to its rear section.

A short time later, officers saw a car matching that description in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.

Officers tried to stop the car, but it drove away.

A chase ensued, and officers were able to stop the car in 3200 block of Konnoak Drive, police said.

Officers arrested the driver and passenger and one person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police didn't identify the suspects or say charges they are facing.

At 5:03 a.m. officers responded to another reported armed robbery at the Neighbors Gas Station in the 5900 block of University Parkway, police said.

Store personnel told officers that suspected entered the store and took items without paying for them, police said.

A clerk confronted the suspect the store about the stolen items, police said. The suspect showed a handgun and forced the clerk back inside the store.

The suspect then stole other items from the store and ran away, police said,